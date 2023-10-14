Instant Recap: MSU Falls 27-24 At Rutgers

Yeah, I’m not going to do what I normally do, which is try to find the silver lining. And I certainly don’t have the energy to write up a full recap. I’m just not in the mood for all that after this one. MSU found a new way to lose a game, a game that many thought we were going to win handily when the score was 24-6. Nope, MSU blew the lead and fell to 2-4. Now if MSU is going to make it to a bowl game, they will have to beat at least one of Ohio State, Penn State, or um, in addition to all three of their other games.

So right now I don’t have the ability to try inspiring hope. I am sad and upset at the dysfunction around the MSU football program. Well, at least MSU switched quarterbacks today. And I even will say that Katin Houser looked impressive for someone making his first start. Unlike Noah Kim these last three weeks, I won’t put any of the blame for today’s loss on Houser. Maybe MSU found its quarterback for the next few years. That is if he stays.

Speaking of people leaving, I don’t think MSU is going to make any changes to the coaching staff before season’s end, though I certainly would not be upset about it. But let’s conduct a survey anyway. Let’s say MSU was going to axe a member of the coaching staff, who would you vote off?

Poll Which MSU coach would you get rid of right now? Interim Coach Harlon Barnett

Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson

Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton

Special Teams Coordinator Ross Els vote view results 19% Interim Coach Harlon Barnett (39 votes)

9% Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson (20 votes)

14% Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton (29 votes)

56% Special Teams Coordinator Ross Els (115 votes) 203 votes total Vote Now

Okay, on to um. I’ll be there. Hope to see some of you there.

And also, there is going to be more basketball coverage around here from now on because Izzo!