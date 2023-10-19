How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

It’s rivalry week in the state of Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines are heading up the road to face the Michigan State Spartans in a game of firsts.

This is the first game between the rivals that will feature alcohol sales and the first to be held at night. A combination local security and police are publicly stating they are monitoring.

Beyond that, this game features two programs currently heading in different directions. Michigan is ranked number 2 in the country and Michigan State….well is not.

Pride is on the line for the Spartans in this game, and if history is any guide, when there is a large disparity in the programs’ expectations the Spartans have at times played spoiler. No matter the ranking, this is appointment television for fans.

Game Time: Saturday, October 21, at 7:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: NBC (Or in the NBC Sports App)

Game Preview:

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans are in a tail spin on and off the field. After two relatively uneventful early season games against lower tier competitors the season has been derailed. The firing of Coach Mel Tucker has taken up most of the attention on this team, which may be a blessing in disguise as the on-field product has been atrocious all too often. Back to back losses against Iowa and Rutgers saw Michigan State largely in control for the bulk of both games before special teams blunders led to team wide collapses.

The ray of hope for the Spartans is the switch to second string QB Katin Houser. Houser is a heralded red shirt Freshman that came in and played decently in his first start against Rutgers. The hope is he can provide enough offensive spark to keep the University of Michigan within reach of the Spartans.

University of Michigan

Michigan is number 2 in the country. Critics (like me) can complain they haven’t played any high level competition but… the Wolverines look good. They’ve taken care of business in every game they’ve been in this season and have no reason to treat the Spartans well. They’re good. They’re obnoxious. Essentially they are the version of Michigan that Spartan fans hate.

Predictions:

BBD: 52-7 University of Michigan

O: 52-7 Spartans!

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.