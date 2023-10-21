GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs University of Michigan - Football

The Michigan State Spartans are hosting their in-state rival the University of Michigan. These two programs have a ton in common and exist just an hour apart. The problem is this year the two programs are going in opposite directions.
Regardless, it’s rivalry week for everyone and a night game (with alcohol!) to boot. Expect this to get ugly one way or another.
Game Time: Saturday, October 21, at 7:30pm
Watch the game: NBC (Or in the NBC Sports App)
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Is Katin Houser going to help save this season?
- Is Michigan really THAT good after not really playing heavy competition this year?
- Can the fans - with alcohol - avoid getting ugly? How about the players (without alcohol)?
Loading comments...