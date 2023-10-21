 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs University of Michigan - Football

The rankings don’t matter in an in-state rivalry game.

By BrandonBD
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Michigan State at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans are hosting their in-state rival the University of Michigan. These two programs have a ton in common and exist just an hour apart. The problem is this year the two programs are going in opposite directions.

Regardless, it’s rivalry week for everyone and a night game (with alcohol!) to boot. Expect this to get ugly one way or another.

Game Time: Saturday, October 21, at 7:30pm

Watch the game: NBC (Or in the NBC Sports App)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Is Katin Houser going to help save this season?
  • Is Michigan really THAT good after not really playing heavy competition this year?
  • Can the fans - with alcohol - avoid getting ugly? How about the players (without alcohol)?

