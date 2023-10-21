GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs University of Michigan - Football

The Michigan State Spartans are hosting their in-state rival the University of Michigan. These two programs have a ton in common and exist just an hour apart. The problem is this year the two programs are going in opposite directions.

Regardless, it’s rivalry week for everyone and a night game (with alcohol!) to boot. Expect this to get ugly one way or another.

Game Time: Saturday, October 21, at 7:30pm

Watch the game: NBC (Or in the NBC Sports App)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: