Game Thread and How to Watch Michigan State’s Men’s Basketball’s Exhibition Game Against Hillsdale - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

It’s (almost) men’s basketball season! Ok, it’s not technically the start of the season but it is the Michigan State men’s basketball team taking on an opponent in a game. The game just doesn’t count. But who cares! It’s time for some B-Ball!

Game Time: Wednesday, October 25th at 7pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Big Ten Plus (yes, that version of Big Ten that requires a separate subscription)

Comment and Follow Live here!

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State has high expectations for the 2023-2024 season. The expectation starts with one of the most experienced rosters in the country. MSU returns all but one of its starters from last year’s sweet sixteen squad. On top of that, they added four new highly touted Freshman. The squad has legitimately 11 players that should vie for serious minutes on the floor (note: one of those 11, Jaxon Kohler, is hurt for the start of the season).

The depth and makeup of the roster should make MSU much more aggressive in transition as well as on defense. Against a team like Hillsdale, that aggression may only be needed for the first ten minutes or so, but the hope is this game helps them set a tone for the year.

Hillsdale University

Hillsdale is an NCAA division II team. They are coming off a few straight trips to the DII NCAA tournament that included an elite 8 showing two years ago. The team though may not be as good as their previous years. The team returns only one starter from last year’s squad and lost their six man.

While Hillsdale historically focuses (and at times excels) at sports more than the average DII school, they are not expected to be a tough opponent. This is exactly why pre-season exhibition games exist to allow teams to get organized.

Predictions:

BBD: MSU will win by a lot. How much really won’t matter. The details will be in how much starters vs reserves play and how much we can over react to dunks from Coen Carr and dominant looking play from Xavier Booker.

What are your predictions for the game? What are you looking for during this game? Follow live during the broadcast below in the comments.