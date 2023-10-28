GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Minnesota - Football

Michigan State football is in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Gophers. The Gophers have played mostly as expected this year, a middling Big Ten team with a heartbreaking loss to Northwestern. But last week the Gophers found a way to eke out a win over Iowa. While this gives Minnesota some potential momentum coming into this game, the Gophers are still a team MSU could beat.

Michigan State has a chance to prove that the first half of Big Ten play has been a fluke. The loss to Michigan was expected, but the back to back collapses against Iowa and Rutgers are the defining (on field) moments for the team so far this year. Minnesota is a golden (ha!) opportunity for the Spartans to regain some pride in this year.

The unexpected return of defensive lineman and captain Simeon Barrow from the transfer portal this week is adding to some buzz around the Spartans chances this week. And this team has sounded hungry to prove themselves better than their recent performances.

Game Time: Saturday, October 28 at 3:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Game Preview: Read the preview here and Read 6 Questions with the Enemy On Minnesota

Debate Points/Things to Watch: