How to Watch Michigan State vs Tennessee Basketball Exhibition Game- TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is hosting the Tennessee men’s basketball team in a charity based exhibition game to benefit the rebuild of Maui after the devastating wildfires there. This is a game that will not impact the official records of these two teams but will still be a top ten competition between two programs with major national championship aspirations.

Game Time: Sunday, October 29 at 3:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State brings a starting five loaded with experience to the game. Two fifth year seniors, two seniors and a junior make up the starting five that are backed up by a second line of players that are highly regarded. Three impact freshman are expected to play significant minutes in this game. This will be their first taste of Division I competition and will be an important learning experience before the formal season kicks off.

The Spartans as a whole have a championship mindset this season, expecting to contend to be in, and win, the final four this year. This game will tell us a lot about the squad’s ability to deliver on those aspirations.

University of Tennessee:

Tennessee is coming into the game down two players. Fifth year senior Santiago Vescovi is attending to an ill grandmother in Uruguay and it looks like junior point guard Zakai Zeigler will not be back from his ACL injury that ended his sophomore year prematurely.

Still, the Volunteers are a talented squad that have big goals for this year. Michigan State will be hard pressed to show they belong in the top tier of teams this year by a Tennessee team that wants to say the same.

Predictions:

BBD: 78-72 Michigan State win (even if it doesn’t count)

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.