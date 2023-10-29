GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Tennessee - Men’s Basketball Exhibition

This game may not count but it sure feels like it does! Michigan State is hosting Tennessee’s men’s basketball team in an exhibition game. The game is setup to benefit the rebuild after the Maui wildfires and will technically not count towards either team’s schedule. Still, it is high level competition between two top ten rated teams and the fan bases sure as heck think this one will count.

Michigan State is bringing one of the country’s most experienced rosters to the game in addition to four big time freshman recruits. In the opening exhibition game Michigan State showed that it is at least 10 players deep (with one player, Jaxon Kohler, out due to injury till most likely late December). That depth is impressive for any team.

This will be the first taste of Division I competition for the young guys and a chance for the entire team to start testing a real playing rotation. The score may not technically matter but the game play will be a big indicator of the future for both of these teams.

Game Time: Sunday, October 29 at 3:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: