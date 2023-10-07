Saturday Open Thread

Please don’t ask me why I felt the urge as I was beginning to write this post to use a picture of people playing croquet. But I did, so I did.

Anyway, we have a big slate of games today and none of them involve the Michigan State Spartans. Though I just want to interject that there have been reports surfacing that Katin Houser will be the starting quarterback next week when MSU resumes play at Rutgers.

But back to this weekend, we got some great college football matchups.

At noon:

#23 LSU at #21 Missouri

#12 Oklahoma vs. #3 Texas in the Red River Rivalry

At 3:30

#11 Alabama at Texas A&M

At 7:00

#20 Kentucky at #1 Georgia

At 7:30

#10 Notre Dame at #25 Louisville

#2 um @ Minnesota (Let’s go Gophers!)

Here’s an open thread for you to talk about all the day’s action and anything else you wish to discuss.

Enjoy your weekend.