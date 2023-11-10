How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is on the road against the number one ranked Ohio State. The Spartans have struggled for the last few years against the Buckeyes. This game on paper looks like it could be a tough outing for the players wearing green and white.

Still, the game has to be played. Michigan State would love to play spoiler to a team that clearly has national championship aspirations.

Game Time: Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: NBC (Streaming on Peacock)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 4pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans offense has been awful most of the year. Michigan State ranks last in the Big Ten in average points scored (which is incredible considering Iowa is in this conference). Some spark was provided by true freshman Sam Leavitt over the past three games. The problem is Leavitt may not play, as one snap in this game burns his red shirt year. It will most likely be a game time announcement about Leavitt’s choice.

The one hope MSU has in this game is its defense. The Buckeyes are not as strong on offense and the Spartan defense has started to show some real fight in recent weeks. If MSU can keep the Buckeyes from blowing the game wide open this could be interesting in the second half.

Ohio State University

The Buckeyes are good (I know this is breaking news). They may not be great, but they are very good (See, stunning insight and analysis). They have taken care of business in almost every game, even if their offense has left their fans a bit disappointed.

Ohio State comes into this game looking toward the College Football playoff and the end of season matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. Still, they know the Spartans will come to play.

Predictions:

Andy: 45-13 Ohio State win

BBD: 35-7 Ohio State win

O: 5-0 Ohio State win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.