GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Duke - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is facing off against the Duke Blue Devils in the annual champions classic. The matchup features two teams ranked in the pre-season top 5 but lost unexpectedly coming into the game. Duke’s loss to top ten ranked Arizona was much less surprising than the Spartans opening night loss to James Madison University (though JMU has gone on to another surprising win, proving they are better than their pre-season assessment).

While Coach K no longer leads Duke, the myth still persists. Many Spartan fans have long memories of facing off against the Blue Devils in NCAA tournament runs cut short. And myth or not, their talent level is real.

This will be a tall test for the Spartans who appear to be trying to find themselves in the early going.

Game Time: Tuesday, November 14th at 7:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN

