GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Indiana - Football

Michigan State is heading to Bloomington, Indiana to face off against the Hoosiers in the great Old Brass Spittoon rivalry game. The predictions have the two teams within spitting distance of each other in what could be the Spartans last chance for a feel good moment in an otherwise lost season.

Indiana has struggled this season amassing a record that matches MSU’s 3-7 overall, and just 1-6 in the Big Ten. While the Spartans are coming off a beat down by Ohio State, the Hoosiers are coming off an overtime loss to Illinois that saw their backup QB throw for 507 yards.

The Spartans defense has looked tough in stretches this season which could help balance out any new found power from Indiana. On the offensive side, the Spartans are hoping Indiana’s poor pass defense could mean the first truly big day for red shirt freshman QB Katin Houser.

Game Time: Saturday, November 18th at 12noon

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming in FoxSports App with a BTN subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Debate Points/Things to Watch: