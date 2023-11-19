GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Alcorn State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is hosting Alcorn State in what is technically the first game of the new Acrisure Classic. This “muti-team college basketball event” features on campus games that then culminate with a matchup in the Acrisure arena. Specifically the 1pm game on Thanksgiving Day between Arizona and Michigan State. So while this game against Alcorn State doesn’t impact the lineup for the featured game of this event, it is connected.

Back to what most people care about, the game:

Game Time: Sunday, November 19th, at 6pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming on the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: