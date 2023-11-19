How to Watch Michigan State vs Alcorn State - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is welcoming Alcorn State to the Breslin center. The Braves tied for their conference champions last year before losing in the NIT. Against MSU, they are not expected to put up as much of a challenge.

The Spartans may need a game like this to further see what it has in its young players, and give some rest to its veterans. The Friday night win against Butler helped soften the blow of the Duke loss earlier in the week. Still, Michigan State has a lot to work on. Particularly it’s shooting.

This game should be an important opportunity to better prepare for the long season ahead.

Game Time: Sunday, November 19th, at 6pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BTN (Streaming on the FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 4pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State came into the season with national championship aspirations. A loss in an exhibition game against Tennessee then real losses to James Madison University and Duke raised a lot of questions.

The Spartans have a very experienced core of starters, recently supplemented by the elevation of Sophomore Carson Cooper to the starting lineup at center against Butler. The move gained the Spartans 11 rebounds and a bit more offensive flow than when Senior Mady Sissoko started.

This game should feature more of the Spartans highly touted freshman, particularly Coen Carr and Jeremey fears - who have been in the rotation. The hope for this game is it gives some floor time to top ranked recruit Xavier Booker who has only seen limited action this year.

Alcorn State:

The Braves bring some scoring ability into the game. They are shooting about 42% on the year and have gotten hot in a few of their early games. Unfortunately their record reveals a team that is expected to struggle, as they have lost three of their first four. Only one of those losses, against UAB, has been competitive.

Michigan State is not in a position to overlook any opponent yet this year. Still, it will be a big hill to climb for Alcorn State to be competitive against the Green and White.

Predictions:

BBD: 88-58 Spartan win

O: 83-55 MSU win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.