Football Offseason Player Tracker

Update 1/22/23: Martin Connington, perhaps the next great MSU kicker, flipped his commitment today from Oregon State.

Update 1/14/23: Incoming transferTony Grimes withdrew his commitment to MSU and is now going to UNLV instead.

Update 1/10/23: In addition to the continued influx of players from the portal that MSU has seen over the past few days, it was announced yesterday that DT Maverick Hansen will return for a sixth year.

Update 12/27/23: Some more comings and goings, but the biggest news is the announcement from Derrick Harmon that he is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal.

Update 12/21/23: National Signing Day was yesterday. MSU signed 19 incoming freshmen and 4 transfers. TOC will have a more in depth article about the incoming class over the weekend. Also, in the news today, it was announced that Harlon Barnett will not be coaching at MSU under new coach Jonathan Smith.

Update 12/19/23: The number of new recruits has grown significantly in the last couple of days and has brought in some names from the portal as well.

Update 12/14/23: Former Oregon State QB announced he is joining the train from Corvallis and coming to East Lansing.

Update 12/12/23: We have gotten the first new recruiting commitments of the Smith Era. Also, some players have removed their names from the portal (names crossed out in list below) and some have announced their new schools (in parentheses below).

Update 12/8/23: Darius Snow announces he is staying at MSU and removing his name from the transfer portal.

And so it begins. The first MSU players have announced they are leaving the program and heading to the portal. This was expected. Some of these names may surprise you.

MSU Players to portal:

Katin Houser (East Carolina)

Spencer Brown (Oklahoma)

Darius Snow

Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

Ethan Boyd

Kevin Wigenton (Illinois)

Noah Kim (Coastal Carolina)

Geno VanDeMark

Christian Fitzpatrick (Marshall)

Tyrell Henry (Wisconsin)

Jaron Glover

Derrick Harmon

Michael O’Shaughnessy

Zion Young (Missouri)

Brandon Baldwin

Kris Bogle

Dre Butler

Sebastian Brown (Kent State)

Charles Brantley

Evan Morris (Central Florida)

Kristian Phillips

Maliq Carr (Houston)

Quavion Carter

Tunmise Adeleye

Declared for Draft:

Jacoby Windmon

Decommits:

Henry Hasselbeck

Commitments:

Makhi Frazier, RB***

Wyatt Hook, TE***

Brandon Tullis, RB*** (former Oregon State commit)

Andrew Brinson IV, ATH***

Alession Milivojevic, QB***

Austin Clay, WR***

Rustin Young, OL***

Payton Stewart, OL***

Rakeem Johnson, OL***

Kekai Burnett, EDGE***

Carter Enyard, LB***

Brady Pretzlaff, LB***

Ryland Jessee, QB***

DJ Kennard, CB

Martin Connington, K (#13 ranked kicker)

Incoming Transfers:

Aidan Chiles, QB (Oregon State)

Jack Velling, TE (Oregon State)

TJ Sheffield, WR (Purdue)

Jordan Turner, LB (Wisconsin)

Quindarius Dunnigan, DE (Middle Tennessee State)

Aiden DeCorte, LS (Central Michigan)

Kaden Schickel, LS (James Madison)

Tony Grimes, DB (North Carolina/Texas A&M)

Tanner Miller, OL (Oregon State)

Tommy Schuster, QB (North Dakota)

D’Quan Douse, DT (Georgia Tech)

Wayne Matthews III, LB (Old Dominion)

Aveon Grose, S (Southern Illinois)

Luke Newman, OL (Holy Cross)

We will keep this list updated when more names drop.