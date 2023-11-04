GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Nebraska - Football

Michigan State is welcoming Nebraska to Spartan Stadium for the last true home game of the season. This may be welcome relief for a fan base tired of a season that has felt lost for weeks.
The point of interest and contention heading into this game (besides the Urban Meyer what not) is the starting QB situation. Sam Leavitt played late in the game last week and despite having a turnover he did lead a touchdown drive. Katin Houser has struggled as the starter for three weeks but still is the favorite of a vocal part of the fan base.
This game may be more about the future than the score today.
Game Time: Saturday, November 4th at 12:00pm (Noon) US East Coast Time
Watch the game: FS1 (or Stream on Fox Sports)
Game Preview: Read the preview here and read 5 Questions to Get to Know the Enemy: Nebraska
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- What does Senior night mean to these Spartans in this season? (it’s senior night because the Spartans are on the road at Ohio State and Indiana and at Ford Field in Detroit for Penn State)
- Does Katin Houser or Sam Leavitt deserve a longer shot in this game?
- Can the Special Teams continue their success (i.e. not specifically being the reason for the loss) from last week?
- What can MSU build upon from this game moving forward (maybe even into next year)?
