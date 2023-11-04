GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Nebraska - Football

Michigan State is welcoming Nebraska to Spartan Stadium for the last true home game of the season. This may be welcome relief for a fan base tired of a season that has felt lost for weeks.

The point of interest and contention heading into this game (besides the Urban Meyer what not) is the starting QB situation. Sam Leavitt played late in the game last week and despite having a turnover he did lead a touchdown drive. Katin Houser has struggled as the starter for three weeks but still is the favorite of a vocal part of the fan base.

This game may be more about the future than the score today.

Game Time: Saturday, November 4th at 12:00pm (Noon) US East Coast Time

Watch the game: FS1 (or Stream on Fox Sports)

Game Preview: Read the preview here and read 5 Questions to Get to Know the Enemy: Nebraska

Debate Points/Things to Watch: