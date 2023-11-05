How to Watch Michigan State Men’s Basketball Opener against James Madison - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Men’s Basketball season is finally here for the Spartans. Michigan State is hosting James Madison University for the season opener.

This game has the shape of a solid tune up for a highly talented Spartans squad. That said, James Madison has a history of hanging with some big name programs and is going to be hungry to define their season with a big upset.

Game Time: Monday, November 6th at 8:30 PM US East Coast Time

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 6pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans are ranked number 4 nationally. This is based on their returning one of the most experienced rosters in the nation and bringing in the 6th ranked recruiting class featuring four freshman (three of which seem to be ready to make an immediate impact).

Michigan State had a non-traditional exhibition game against top ten ranked Tennessee that they lost on a last second free throw. That experience should leave the Spartans ready to fight from the tip.

The Spartans have made it clear they have national championship aspirations this year. The road to that starts Monday.

James Madison University

On paper, JMU is a tune up opponent who finished 4th in the Sun Belt conference last year. That is a bit deceptive. JMU finished last season 22-11 and played a few big names close - notably losing by only 5 points to Virginia. This is a team that scored in the top 20 nationally and made some noise in the NIT.

The team may not have the talent to hang with the Spartans this year, but they should have enough scoring punch to make this a solid game for MSU as it opens the season and prepares to face Duke next.

Prediction:

BBD: 85-72 MSU win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.