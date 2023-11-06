GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs James Madison - Men’s Basketball Opener

Michigan State opens its men’s basketball campaign against James Madison University. The Dukes are a smaller program but they have played some quality basketball in recent years. The level of play may be a bit higher than some expect for a game that is being touted as a tune up for the Spartans before they face (the real) Duke.
Game Time: Monday, November 6th at 8:30 PM US East Coast Time
Watch the game: Big Ten Network
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Which Freshman will have the most impact during this game?
- Which center should be playing the most minutes?
- Who are you expecting a big year from out of the returning players?
Loading comments...