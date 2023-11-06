 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs James Madison - Men’s Basketball Opener

Michigan State formally opens its Men’s Basketball season against a pesky mid major that has a history of hanging with some big names.

By BrandonBD
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State opens its men’s basketball campaign against James Madison University. The Dukes are a smaller program but they have played some quality basketball in recent years. The level of play may be a bit higher than some expect for a game that is being touted as a tune up for the Spartans before they face (the real) Duke.

Game Time: Monday, November 6th at 8:30 PM US East Coast Time

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Which Freshman will have the most impact during this game?
  • Which center should be playing the most minutes?
  • Who are you expecting a big year from out of the returning players?

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...