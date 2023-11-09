How to Watch Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The Screaming Eagles area a mid-major program designed to be enough of a challenge to prep Michigan State, but still comfortably fall into the tune up category.

This of course was the plan. A few days after the shocking season opening loss to James Madison, the phrase tune up feels a little too safe for most of the fan base.

Here’s some details on the game:

Game Time: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7pm US East Coast Time

Watch the game: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports App with a BTN Subscription)

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 4:30pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

The Spartans come into this season with national championship aspirations. The team returns all but one starter from last year, is led by one of the most talented and experienced back courts in the country and added four highly rated freshman to the mix. That seemed like a great recipe.

Now, after two back to back losses (the first technically being an exhibition) in surprisingly similar fashions - one to Tennessee the other to James Madison, concerns are starting to seep in.

The Spartans have the talent to overwhelm the Screaming Eagles in this game, they just need to have the focus. Senior point guard AJ Hoggard has been strangely passive in every game this ear (the one real game and the two exhibitions). His engine drives the team, so the team is looking for him to come out fast (or at least not incredibly slow like the last two games) and drive this team to victory.

Southern Indiana University

The Screaming Eagles are a small school with a lot of new faces on the roster. The team has huge turnover from the previous year where they earned a middling record. They have all this turnover and yet no new freshman - welcome to the transfer portal era.

The concern for Michigan State will be what all these transfers mean. It can be hard to scout a team with so many new pieces coming from so many different types of sources.

A key issue for Southern Indiana will be health. The team has two players over 6’10” who are doubtful to be available for this game. That size would definitely help them against the Spartans.

Prediction:

BBD: 85-62 Spartan win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.