How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

This Sunday, Michigan State men’s basketball travels to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game features one team watching their season burn, and another trying to keep their season afloat.

Here’s the details you need to know as you watch some great basketball before the Super Bowl.

Game Time: Sunday, February 12th at 1pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 9am)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State’s season has been a roller coaster with incredible highs and some very bad lows. Since starting the season strong against elite national competition, the Spartans have struggled in Big Ten Play.

The Spartans are coming off a gritty win against Maryland hoping to build momentum heading into the post season. Their final slate of games feature teams that seem clearly in the bottom third of the Big Ten in quality.

The main question for Michigan State in their games is where is the offense going to come from. Anyone from Joey Hauser, to Tyson Walker, to AJ Hoggard, to Jaden Akins, to Malik Hall is capable of leading the team in scoring - the problem is none of them have been consistent this year. The only thing that has been consistent is team defense.

Ohio State is struggling so much in every facet of the game, that Michigan State’s defense may give their offense just enough room to win this game.

The Ohio State University

Ohio State has been literally two different teams this year. During 2022, they played some high level competition as they jumped out to a 10-2 record. 2023 has been a completely different story.

After soundly beating Northwestern 73-57 on January 1st, Ohio State has absolutely collapsed going 1 and 10 since. These losing ways culminated in their last game, where the Buckeyes got crushed on their homecourt by Northwestern 96-63.

Ohio State is a team in utter disarray. Local and national media are starting to call for their coach, Chris Holtmann to be ousted.

The team does have talent to challenge Michigan State, the question for Ohio State is can they put that talent together into a coherent game. So far in 2023, that has been rare.

Predictions:

BBD: 74-58 MSU Win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.