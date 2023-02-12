 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Ohio State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State travels to Ohio State trying to build a winning streak. Joint the conversation on the action.

By BrandonBD
Michigan State v Ohio State Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Michigan State is on the road to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is 1-10 since January 1st, and look like a program in collapse.

Michigan State comes into this game after an up and down Big Ten Season, hoping to build momentum and confidence heading into the post season.

Game Time: Sunday, February 12th at 1pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS

Comment and Follow Live Below!

  • Debate Points/Things to Watch:
  • Can Michigan State solidify its rotation against a bad team?
  • Who will lead Michigan State in points this game
  • Can MSU score more than 70 points?
  • Is this the last season for Ohio State’s head coach Chris Holtmann?
  • BONUS: Who will win the Super Bowl?

