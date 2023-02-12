GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Ohio State - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is 1-10 since January 1st, and look like a program in collapse.
Michigan State comes into this game after an up and down Big Ten Season, hoping to build momentum and confidence heading into the post season.
Game Time: Sunday, February 12th at 1pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: CBS
Comment and Follow Live Below!
- Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can Michigan State solidify its rotation against a bad team?
- Who will lead Michigan State in points this game
- Can MSU score more than 70 points?
- Is this the last season for Ohio State’s head coach Chris Holtmann?
- BONUS: Who will win the Super Bowl?
Loading comments...