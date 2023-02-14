Shooting On Michigan State Campus

Hey guys, by now everyone knows what happened last night. I have seen some of you taking to the last thread to speak about it. We are creating this article so you all can have this to speak about it in one place. We will actually turn this into an article later as facts come out and as the three of us begin to wrap our heads around it and manage to organize our thoughts into something coherent.

For now, we just want to say that we hope anyone you know who was on or near campus is safe. Our thoughts are with the entire MSU community this morning. We are all devastated that this is happening on our campus this time.