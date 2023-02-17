How to Watch Michigan State at University of Michigan - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

In a normal time, the second matchup of the Michigan State Spartans and University of Michigan Wolverine's men’s basketball teams would dominate headlines. This has been no normal time.

The Michigan State community was attacked in a senseless act of violence, the all too familiar scene of a mass shooting in a America.

This game marks the first return to action for Michigan State athletics since the shooting. Coach Tom Izzo has called the return to play as a way to “honor” the victims.

Perhaps it’s fitting that the game features these two in-state rivals. The state as a whole - and the country - can use this game to come together, and cheer their respective athletes in an attempt to regain some healing normalcy..

Game Time: Saturday, February 18th at 8:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FOX

Comment and Follow Live at the GAME THREAD HERE (live at 5pm)

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Basketball has not been at the forefront of anyone at Michigan State’s mind this past week. It remains to be seen if the players and coaches are able to focus on basketball - just as they’ve seen a hard reminder that sports are not everything.

On the basketball front, Michigan State is fighting to control its postseason future. Despite a Big Ten regular season title being far out of reach, winning against the University of Michigan could be very important to postseason seeding.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan is fighting for its basketball lives. This team has struggled with consistency throughout the season. At times playing top teams tough, while at others simply being blown out by less competitive teams. University of Michigan needs a quality win, to help make its case from the NCAA tournament bubble.

Predictions:

BBD: 68-61 MSU Win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.