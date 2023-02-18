GAME THREAD: Michigan State at University of Michigan - Men’s Basketball

This game marks the formal return to action for Michigan State Athletics after the tragic mass shooting earlier this week.
In a word of chaos and tragedy that has enveloped the Michigan State community, here’s hoping this in-state rivalry can provide a healthy return to normalcy.
Game Time: Saturday, February 18th at 8:00pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: FOX
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can the wider community use this game as a healthy return to normalcy?
- Can Michigan State contain Hunter Dickinson?
- Can Michigan State break 70-points on offense for the first time since January 3rd?
