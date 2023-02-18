 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State at University of Michigan - Men’s Basketball

Round 2 of the in-state rivals kicks off in Ann Arbor.

By BrandonBD
Michigan v Michigan State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

This game marks the formal return to action for Michigan State Athletics after the tragic mass shooting earlier this week.

In a word of chaos and tragedy that has enveloped the Michigan State community, here’s hoping this in-state rivalry can provide a healthy return to normalcy.

Game Time: Saturday, February 18th at 8:00pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FOX

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can the wider community use this game as a healthy return to normalcy?
  • Can Michigan State contain Hunter Dickinson?
  • Can Michigan State break 70-points on offense for the first time since January 3rd?

