GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Indiana - Men’s Basketball

The number 17 ranked Indiana Hoosiers come to the Breslin Center playing red hot basketball. Can the Spartans beat them on their home court?

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

MIchigan State is hosting the Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans hope a healthy Malik Hall makes a difference in this second matchup between these teams this year.

In the last matchup between these two teams, Indiana blew out Michigan State 82-69. That game saw Trayce Jackson-Davis have a career game, and breakout performances from Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates. Both players average less than 7 points a game but put up 17 points each against Michigan State.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 21st, at 9:00pm(US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • How will the Spartans try to contain Trayce Jackson-Davis?
  • Will Michigan State play Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper more than Mady Sissoko?
  • Can Hall make the difference for the Spartans in this game?

