GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Iowa - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State men’s basketball is on the road to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game has huge postseason implication and is a test of basketball approaches.
Iowa is ranked first in the league in points, and 14th in the league in defense.
Michigan State will need to find enough offense to keep up while clamping down on Iowa’s great three point shooting.
Game Time: Saturday, February 25, at 12noon (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: ESPN
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can Michigan State score enough points to keep up?
- Who gets the assignment to shut down Kris Murray?
- Can Michigan State carry over the improved play at the center position from their matchup against Indiana?
