GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Iowa - Men’s Basketball

Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. They face off with big postseason implications.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State men’s basketball is on the road to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game has huge postseason implication and is a test of basketball approaches.

Iowa is ranked first in the league in points, and 14th in the league in defense.

Michigan State will need to find enough offense to keep up while clamping down on Iowa’s great three point shooting.

Game Time: Saturday, February 25, at 12noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Can Michigan State score enough points to keep up?
  • Who gets the assignment to shut down Kris Murray?
  • Can Michigan State carry over the improved play at the center position from their matchup against Indiana?

