GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Nebraska - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road again, this time at Nebraska. The last time these two teams met, the Spartans cruised to a big win. This is not the same Nebraska team.

The Cornhuskers have won five of their last six, including two gutsy wins in overtime on their own court. It will also be Senior night for the Cornhuskers.

Michigan State will need this win to help stabilize their postseason plans.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 28th at 9pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BIG Ten Network

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: