GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Nebraska - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is on the road to play Nebraska in need of a win to stabilize their season. Follow the action live here.

BrandonBD
Syndication: Lansing State Journal MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State is on the road again, this time at Nebraska. The last time these two teams met, the Spartans cruised to a big win. This is not the same Nebraska team.

The Cornhuskers have won five of their last six, including two gutsy wins in overtime on their own court. It will also be Senior night for the Cornhuskers.

Michigan State will need this win to help stabilize their postseason plans.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 28th at 9pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BIG Ten Network

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Will there be a hangover from the Iowa loss?
  • Can Michigan State keep scoring like they have over their last three games?
  • How much does this game mean for each teams chances in the postseason?

