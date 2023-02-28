How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is on the road for the second straight game. The Spartans are coming off a crushing collapse and defeat at Iowa on Saturday. This game is against a suddenly hot Nebraska team.

The Spartans will need to regroup quickly, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won 5 of their last 6 games, including overtime wins against Wisconsin and Maryland.

Game Time: Tuesday, February 28th at 9pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: BIG Ten Network

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State are coming off a nearly incredible game that turned into a crushing overtime loss to Iowa. The biggest challenge for the Spartans may be focus and drive after such a deflating loss.

Even in the loss there is a bit of a silver lining. Michigan State has scored more than 70 points in their last three games, prior to that they had not scored more than 70 points in a game since January 3rd - against Nebraska.

The improved scoring has come as Malik Hall and Jaden Akins seem to be rounding into form. Hall is still not quite the player that started the season, but he is as close as he has been after his second stint taking time off due to a foot injury. Akins is showing signs of the player rumored to be the Spartans game changer this year, until he missed six weeks of the pre-season also due to a foot injury.

If Michigan State can keep scoring the basketball and start to play the type of smothering defense that has kept them alive this season, then they should be able to win relatively easily.

If MSU can’t focus and recover after the loss to Iowa, it could be a long night on a court where Nebraska has been very strong.

Nebraska:

Michigan State dominated their home game against Nebraska back on January 3rd. The problem for the Spartans is this is not the same Nebraska team.

Nebraska has won five of their last six games, including overtime wins against Maryland and Wisconsin. The two overtimes wins have come at home, as Nebraska has been substantially better on their home court.

Michigan State will also face an emotional Nebraska squad and crowd, as it is senior night for the Cornhuskers.

Predictions:

BBD: 78-67 MSU win

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.