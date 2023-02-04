GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Rutgers in Madison Square Garden - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State travels to the famous Madison Square Garden to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The first matchup in East Lansing saw Rutgers play tenacious defense and massively out rebound MSU. In the end, poor shooting by Rutgers kept them from challenging down the stretch, and MSU pulled out a 70-57 victory.

This “home game” for Rutgers should feel much more like a neutral court with Spartan fans aplenty at Madison Square Garden.

Game Time: Saturday, February 4th at 12 noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: FOX

Debate Points/Things to Watch: