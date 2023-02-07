GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Maryland- Men’s Basketball

The Michigan State Spartans host the Maryland Terrapins at Breslin Arena. The two squads are relatively evenly matched on paper, but their seasons are going in different trajectories.
Maryland has won 5 of their last six while Michigan State has lost 6 of their last 8. It may be early February, but this game could be hugely important to Big Ten Tournament seeding, and will definitely play a role in shaping each team’s case for the NCAA Tournament.
Game Time: Tuesday, February 7th at 9:00pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: ESPN2
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Can Michigan State find any offensive fire power? Specifically, can they break 70 points against the stingy Maryland defense
- How will Michigan State handle Julian Reese?
- How will this game impact the season outlook for each team?
