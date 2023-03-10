 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Ohio State - Big Ten Quarterfinals- Men’s Basketball

Michigan State jumps into action to face a hot Ohio State team who has won 2 games to get into the quarterfinals.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is stepping into the action of the Big Ten Tournament. Their surprise opponent for the Quarterfinals is Ohio State.

The Buckeyes took down Wisconsin on the first day of play, then battled it out with Iowa to reach the Quarterfinals.

Game Time: Friday, March 10th, at 2:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Please Note: This time is ESTIMATED. Formally, the game starts 25 minutes after the conclusion of Purdue vs. Rutgers that begins at 12 noon US East Coast time.

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • How surprised are you that Ohio State has found how to win this late in the season?
  • Can MSU keep its hot shooting going?
  • Will MSU find enough defense to propel themselves into a good Big Ten Tournament run?
  • How much does the Big Ten Tournament mean to Michigan State?

