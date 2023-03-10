GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Ohio State - Big Ten Quarterfinals- Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is stepping into the action of the Big Ten Tournament. Their surprise opponent for the Quarterfinals is Ohio State.

The Buckeyes took down Wisconsin on the first day of play, then battled it out with Iowa to reach the Quarterfinals.

Game Time: Friday, March 10th, at 2:30pm (US East Coast Time)

Please Note: This time is ESTIMATED. Formally, the game starts 25 minutes after the conclusion of Purdue vs. Rutgers that begins at 12 noon US East Coast time.

Watch the game: Big Ten Network

Game Preview: Read the preview here

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: