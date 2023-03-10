GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Ohio State - Big Ten Quarterfinals- Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is stepping into the action of the Big Ten Tournament. Their surprise opponent for the Quarterfinals is Ohio State.
The Buckeyes took down Wisconsin on the first day of play, then battled it out with Iowa to reach the Quarterfinals.
Game Time: Friday, March 10th, at 2:30pm (US East Coast Time)
Please Note: This time is ESTIMATED. Formally, the game starts 25 minutes after the conclusion of Purdue vs. Rutgers that begins at 12 noon US East Coast time.
Watch the game: Big Ten Network
Game Preview: Read the preview here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- How surprised are you that Ohio State has found how to win this late in the season?
- Can MSU keep its hot shooting going?
- Will MSU find enough defense to propel themselves into a good Big Ten Tournament run?
- How much does the Big Ten Tournament mean to Michigan State?
