GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs USC - NCAA Tournament Round 1

Michigan State is getting into their NCAA action against the USC Trojans. The Trojans are currently a PAC12 team and will soon be members of the Big Ten. This clash can jumpstart that future conference rivalry.
Game Time: Friday, March 17th, 2023, at 12:15pm (US East Coast Time)
Watch the game: CBS (or on the NCAA App with your TV Provider)
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Which USC team will show up? The team that scores in the low 60s (almost half their games) or scores more than 77 points a game (half their games)?
- Which MSU team will show up? The one who can defend? The one who can score? Both???
- How many blow ups with AJ Hoggard can the team withstand?
- What is MSU’s ceiling for this tournament?
