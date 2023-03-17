 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs USC - NCAA Tournament Round 1

Michigan State’s tournament run starts with No. 10 seed (and future Big Ten member) USC. Get into the action here.

By BrandonBD
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is getting into their NCAA action against the USC Trojans. The Trojans are currently a PAC12 team and will soon be members of the Big Ten. This clash can jumpstart that future conference rivalry.

Game Time: Friday, March 17th, 2023, at 12:15pm (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: CBS (or on the NCAA App with your TV Provider)

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • Which USC team will show up? The team that scores in the low 60s (almost half their games) or scores more than 77 points a game (half their games)?
  • Which MSU team will show up? The one who can defend? The one who can score? Both???
  • How many blow ups with AJ Hoggard can the team withstand?
  • What is MSU’s ceiling for this tournament?

