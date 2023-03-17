 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TOURNAMENT THREAD: Round 1 - Day 2 - NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Follow all the games live here and lay down your opinion on your bracket’s health. 

By BrandonBD
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s DAY 2 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The chaos started early yesterday with the first two games being decided by a total of 3 points.

As the day went on top seeds held on, and others collapsed (COUGH: Arizona).

Many Big Ten Teams did what they do - give mixed results. But special shout out to the Penn State’s late night destruction of former Spartan Julius Marble’s Texas A&M (and weep for this author’s bracket that had A&M in the final four).

Get into all the action today and particularly join in the game thread for Michigan State taking on USC at 12:15pm US East Coast Time on CBS.

MSU vs. USC GAME THREAD HERE

Debate Points/Things to Watch:

  • What will the final record be for the Big Ten Team’s after round 1?
  • Who will be the biggest upset of the day?
  • Will Purdue look like a contender to win it all?

