TOURNAMENT THREAD: Round 1 - Day 2 - NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

It’s DAY 2 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The chaos started early yesterday with the first two games being decided by a total of 3 points.
As the day went on top seeds held on, and others collapsed (COUGH: Arizona).
Many Big Ten Teams did what they do - give mixed results. But special shout out to the Penn State’s late night destruction of former Spartan Julius Marble’s Texas A&M (and weep for this author’s bracket that had A&M in the final four).
Get into all the action today and particularly join in the game thread for Michigan State taking on USC at 12:15pm US East Coast Time on CBS.
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- What will the final record be for the Big Ten Team’s after round 1?
- Who will be the biggest upset of the day?
- Will Purdue look like a contender to win it all?
