TOURNAMENT THREAD: Round 1 - Day 2 - NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

It’s DAY 2 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The chaos started early yesterday with the first two games being decided by a total of 3 points.

As the day went on top seeds held on, and others collapsed (COUGH: Arizona).

Many Big Ten Teams did what they do - give mixed results. But special shout out to the Penn State’s late night destruction of former Spartan Julius Marble’s Texas A&M (and weep for this author’s bracket that had A&M in the final four).

Get into all the action today and particularly join in the game thread for Michigan State taking on USC at 12:15pm US East Coast Time on CBS.

Debate Points/Things to Watch: