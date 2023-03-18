Day 3 Tournament Thread - Round Of 32 Begins

Happy Saturday everyone. I hope you enjoyed your St. Patrick’s Day. Of course you did. MSU won and Purdue lost to the 69th team in the tournament. And for those of us who picked Arizona to win it all, or any other team that lost their tourney opener, well, at least it has been an entertaining first two days of the Dance. Now we move on to the Round of 32. Can any of the double-digit seeds who staged a Round 1 upset keep it going or can the higher seeds hold court.

Here’s an open thread to drop your thoughts while you watch today’s action.

Other topics of conversation:

-Should the B1G extend an invite to Fairleigh Dickinson?

-How many B1G teams make it to the Sweet 16?