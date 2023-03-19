GAME THREAD: Michigan State at Marquette - Round 2 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Michigan State is in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles.
The Spartans are technically looking for the upset here as the seven seed vs. the two seed. That said, Michigan State has proven its ability to hang with top teams in the country throughout the year. Marquette has to see this game as a much more even up matchup than the seeds indicate.
Game Time: Sunday, March 17th at 5:15pm (US East Coast Time
Watch the game: CBS (Or on the NCAA Tournament App)
Game Preview: Read the Full Game Preview Here
Comment and Follow Live Below!
Debate Points/Things to Watch:
- Which version of Michigan State shows up today? Defensive powerhouse? Scoring Machine? That team that played in the Big Ten Tournament (and obviously were disguised as Spartans)?
- Can Michigan State contain Marquette’s Kam Jones (like they did against USC’s Boogie Ellis)?
- Will Michigan State substitute their centers every two and half minutes (and will that work again?)
- Who should be taking the foul shots at the end of games for the Spartans?
- Does this game mean more to Joey Hauser as a former Marquette Golden Eagle?
