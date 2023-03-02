Player Nickname Voting

Hey Hey! Alright, I want to start by thanking everyone for their nickname nominations. We here at TOC hope that the monikers we vote on today somehow make it off this website and into the lexicon of Spartan fans everywhere. So we implore you all to start using these in daily conversation. And with that, let’s get to the voting. One voter per player. If there has only been one suggestion for a given player, you will have the option to vote for that suggestion or to vote against giving that player a nickname.
Poll
AJ Hoggard
-
31%
All Juice
-
68%
Boss Hogg
Poll
Tyson Walker
-
35%
Ty Fighter
-
27%
Slicin’
-
22%
Ice’n
-
14%
Punch Out
Poll
Malik Hall
-
55%
Malicious
-
44%
Lik The Freak
Poll
Jaden Akins
-
55%
Shakin’ Bakin’
-
44%
no nickname
Poll
Mady Sissoko
-
47%
The Sissoko Kid
-
52%
The Mali Mauler
Poll
Jaxon Kohler
-
36%
Kohler Bear
-
22%
Kohler Vortex
-
19%
Baby-Faced Assassin
-
13%
K0 (pronounced KO)
-
8%
The Faucet
Poll
Pierre Brooks
-
53%
Mel
-
46%
Trickling
That’s it. Let’s see what TOC Nation decides. Let’s have these nicknames voted on by the time our regular season finale tips off at noon on Saturday. Thanks for participating.
Loading comments...