Player Nickname Voting

Hey Hey! Alright, I want to start by thanking everyone for their nickname nominations. We here at TOC hope that the monikers we vote on today somehow make it off this website and into the lexicon of Spartan fans everywhere. So we implore you all to start using these in daily conversation. And with that, let’s get to the voting. One voter per player. If there has only been one suggestion for a given player, you will have the option to vote for that suggestion or to vote against giving that player a nickname.

Poll AJ Hoggard All Juice

Boss Hogg vote view results 31% All Juice (33 votes)

68% Boss Hogg (72 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Tyson Walker Ty Fighter

Slicin’

Ice’n

Punch Out vote view results 35% Ty Fighter (34 votes)

27% Slicin’ (26 votes)

22% Ice’n (21 votes)

14% Punch Out (14 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Poll Malik Hall Malicious

Lik The Freak vote view results 55% Malicious (53 votes)

44% Lik The Freak (43 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jaden Akins Shakin’ Bakin’

no nickname vote view results 55% Shakin’ Bakin’ (55 votes)

44% no nickname (44 votes) 99 votes total Vote Now

Poll Mady Sissoko The Sissoko Kid

The Mali Mauler vote view results 47% The Sissoko Kid (46 votes)

52% The Mali Mauler (51 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jaxon Kohler Kohler Bear

Kohler Vortex

Baby-Faced Assassin

K0 (pronounced KO)

The Faucet vote view results 36% Kohler Bear (36 votes)

22% Kohler Vortex (22 votes)

19% Baby-Faced Assassin (19 votes)

13% K0 (pronounced KO) (13 votes)

8% The Faucet (8 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pierre Brooks Mel

Trickling vote view results 53% Mel (46 votes)

46% Trickling (40 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

That’s it. Let’s see what TOC Nation decides. Let’s have these nicknames voted on by the time our regular season finale tips off at noon on Saturday. Thanks for participating.