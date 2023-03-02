 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Player Nickname Voting

Let’s immortalize these young men by giving them aliases

By Oren "O" Basse
Michigan State Spartans v Ohio State Buckeyes Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Hey Hey! Alright, I want to start by thanking everyone for their nickname nominations. We here at TOC hope that the monikers we vote on today somehow make it off this website and into the lexicon of Spartan fans everywhere. So we implore you all to start using these in daily conversation. And with that, let’s get to the voting. One voter per player. If there has only been one suggestion for a given player, you will have the option to vote for that suggestion or to vote against giving that player a nickname.

Poll

AJ Hoggard

view results
  • 31%
    All Juice
    (33 votes)
  • 68%
    Boss Hogg
    (72 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Tyson Walker

view results
  • 35%
    Ty Fighter
    (34 votes)
  • 27%
    Slicin’
    (26 votes)
  • 22%
    Ice’n
    (21 votes)
  • 14%
    Punch Out
    (14 votes)
95 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Malik Hall

view results
  • 55%
    Malicious
    (53 votes)
  • 44%
    Lik The Freak
    (43 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jaden Akins

view results
  • 55%
    Shakin’ Bakin’
    (55 votes)
  • 44%
    no nickname
    (44 votes)
99 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Mady Sissoko

view results
  • 47%
    The Sissoko Kid
    (46 votes)
  • 52%
    The Mali Mauler
    (51 votes)
97 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jaxon Kohler

view results
  • 36%
    Kohler Bear
    (36 votes)
  • 22%
    Kohler Vortex
    (22 votes)
  • 19%
    Baby-Faced Assassin
    (19 votes)
  • 13%
    K0 (pronounced KO)
    (13 votes)
  • 8%
    The Faucet
    (8 votes)
98 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pierre Brooks

view results
  • 53%
    Mel
    (46 votes)
  • 46%
    Trickling
    (40 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

That’s it. Let’s see what TOC Nation decides. Let’s have these nicknames voted on by the time our regular season finale tips off at noon on Saturday. Thanks for participating.

