Post-Weekend 1 Survey Time

Okay so your bracket is busted as the first two rounds of the tournament were incredibly unkind to the 1- and 2-seeds. Yes, it has been a truly historic tournament in that regard. So let’s take a shot at predicting the second weekend. Let TOC know what you think is going to happen.

Poll Which team will win the South region? #1 Alabama

#5 San Diego State

#6 Creighton

#15 Princeton vote view results 79% #1 Alabama (39 votes)

10% #5 San Diego State (5 votes)

10% #6 Creighton (5 votes)

0% #15 Princeton (0 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win the Midwest region? #1 Houston

#5 Miami

#3 Xavier

#2 Texas vote view results 28% #1 Houston (14 votes)

2% #5 Miami (1 vote)

16% #3 Xavier (8 votes)

54% #2 Texas (27 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win the South region? #8 Arkansas

#4 UCONN

#3 Gonzaga

#2 UCLA vote view results 4% #8 Arkansas (2 votes)

26% #4 UCONN (13 votes)

42% #3 Gonzaga (21 votes)

28% #2 UCLA (14 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win the East region? #9 Florida Atlantic

#4 Tennessee

#3 Kansas State

#7 Michigan State vote view results 0% #9 Florida Atlantic (0 votes)

24% #4 Tennessee (12 votes)

4% #3 Kansas State (2 votes)

72% #7 Michigan State (36 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

1 extra question since the first two rounds featured zero overtime games:

Poll Will any Sweet-16 games go to overtime? Yes

No vote view results 45% Yes (22 votes)

54% No (26 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Speaking of brackets, a quick glance at the leaderboard:

Looks like the Ice-Cream Man is currently in first place. But among the top eight entries, we have 7 different predicted champions, 6 of which are still alive (sorry Joe N). So this is very much anyone’s competition to win.

By the way to those of you who entered the pool, can we ask you to make sure that either your bracket name or your ESPN username is something that matches your TOC username so we can know who is who? It will be important when it is time to give prizes to the winners. In other words, if you win and we don’t know who you are, the prize will go to the next person on the leaderboard. Good luck to all of you who aren’t completely bracket-busted.