Post-Weekend 1 Survey Time

Predict what will happen now

By Oren "O" Basse
Michigan State v Marquette Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Okay so your bracket is busted as the first two rounds of the tournament were incredibly unkind to the 1- and 2-seeds. Yes, it has been a truly historic tournament in that regard. So let’s take a shot at predicting the second weekend. Let TOC know what you think is going to happen.

Poll

Which team will win the South region?

view results
  • 79%
    #1 Alabama
    (39 votes)
  • 10%
    #5 San Diego State
    (5 votes)
  • 10%
    #6 Creighton
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    #15 Princeton
    (0 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win the Midwest region?

view results
  • 28%
    #1 Houston
    (14 votes)
  • 2%
    #5 Miami
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    #3 Xavier
    (8 votes)
  • 54%
    #2 Texas
    (27 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win the South region?

view results
  • 4%
    #8 Arkansas
    (2 votes)
  • 26%
    #4 UCONN
    (13 votes)
  • 42%
    #3 Gonzaga
    (21 votes)
  • 28%
    #2 UCLA
    (14 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win the East region?

view results
  • 0%
    #9 Florida Atlantic
    (0 votes)
  • 24%
    #4 Tennessee
    (12 votes)
  • 4%
    #3 Kansas State
    (2 votes)
  • 72%
    #7 Michigan State
    (36 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

1 extra question since the first two rounds featured zero overtime games:

Poll

Will any Sweet-16 games go to overtime?

view results
  • 45%
    Yes
    (22 votes)
  • 54%
    No
    (26 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Speaking of brackets, a quick glance at the leaderboard:

Looks like the Ice-Cream Man is currently in first place. But among the top eight entries, we have 7 different predicted champions, 6 of which are still alive (sorry Joe N). So this is very much anyone’s competition to win.

By the way to those of you who entered the pool, can we ask you to make sure that either your bracket name or your ESPN username is something that matches your TOC username so we can know who is who? It will be important when it is time to give prizes to the winners. In other words, if you win and we don’t know who you are, the prize will go to the next person on the leaderboard. Good luck to all of you who aren’t completely bracket-busted.

