Filed under: Game Thread - MSU vs. KSU Let’s have a SWEET night! By Oren "O" Basse Mar 23, 2023, 3:53pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread - MSU vs. KSU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Elsa/Getty Images Ok, weekend 2. Let’s do this. What’s everyone drinking? Let’s get the drinks and the comments flowing... (This can also be the thread for the other games later today) More From The Only Colors Can MSU beat KSU? All the Essential (and NOT Essential) Details From Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament - The Annotated Thorough Breakdown Post-Weekend 1 Survey Time BBD’s 3pt Shot: Michigan State’s Defense Shuts Down Marquette Behind Tyson Walker and Career Game from Mady Sissoko MSU Tops 2-Seed Marquette, 69-60 The Annotated Thorough Breakdown of March Madness Round 1 Day 2 You Waited An Extra Day For Loading comments...
Loading comments...