 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread - MSU vs. KSU

Let’s have a SWEET night!

By Oren "O" Basse
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - East Regional - Practice Day Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Ok, weekend 2. Let’s do this.

What’s everyone drinking? Let’s get the drinks and the comments flowing...

(This can also be the thread for the other games later today)

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...