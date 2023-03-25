TOURNAMENT THREAD: NCAA Tournament Elite 8 - Men’s Basketball

Michigan State is out of the NCAA Tournament. The Sweet 16 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats will go down as an all time NCAA Tourney classic.

With heavy hearts we will have to stomach the tournament continuing. And it does continue with one of the most wide open, chaotic fields in history. For the first time EVER, the Elite 8 features no number 1 seeds.

Follow and comment on the action here.

Game Times:

Saturday, March 25th, All Games on TBS

6:09pm US East Coast Time: (9) Florida Atlantic University (FAU) vs. (3) Kansas State

8:49pm US East Coast Time: (4) UConn vs. (3) Gonzaga

Sunday, March 26th, All Games on CBS

2:20pm US East Coast Time: (6) Creighton vs. (5) San Diego State

5:05pm US East Coast Time: (5) Miami vs. (2) Texas

Comment and Follow Live Below!

Debate Points/Things to Watch: