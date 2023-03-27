Post Weekend 2 Survey Time

Happy Monday everyone. So I just want to start off by saying that I picked Miami to go to the Final Four. It is the only team I got correct in making it to Houston. This tournament has been absolutely insane, mostly in a good way. But due to my wonderful selection of the Hurricanes, I have won my office pool. So yes, you may all applaud me. Of course, some of you did better in the TOC pool, which is almost decided. Currently, “Go Green!” is in 1st place. However, if UCONN wins their Final Four matchup on Saturday, then “rcnrng” will be our winner. There are also prizes for 2nd and 3rd place, but that isn’t as exciting. So to those still in contention for winning the pool, please make sure your bracket name at least sort of resembles your TOC name.

Okay, so a week ago I asked you all who would win each region. You guys told me Alabama, Texas, Gonzaga, and Michigan State. Great job, guys! Okay, let’s see if you can redeem yourselves a bit with some Final Four selections. We have UCONN against Miami and San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. 3 of those 4 are in their first Final Four, and UCONN is a blue-blood. How will it all shake out?

Poll Who will win, Miami or UCONN?

12% Miami (10 votes)

87% UCONN (70 votes)

Poll Who will win, SDSU or FAU?

57% SDSU (46 votes)

42% FAU (34 votes)