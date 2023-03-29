Breaking News: Pierre Brooks Enters Transfer Portal

Okay, not breaking news in that we are not the first to report it, but still pretty new.

Well TOC Nation, many of you had been predicting this would happen. The writing was on the wall for Pierre Brooks. Seeing his minutes dwindle down the stretch of the regular season and not playing a minute in the tournament was enough for the sophomore to know he did not factor into the plans for MSU’s next season or two either. I am sure behind the scenes, Coach Izzo spoke to Pierre and let him know that he would have an uphill climb to crack the rotation based on his play last season and the incoming talent. So this is where we are in college basketball now. If you aren’t good enough to play for the team you are on, go find a less talented team.

I think everyone is going to come out better for this. TOC would like to wish Pierre Brooks all the best wherever he goes, so long as it's not ann arbor. I imagine he will end up going the Foster Loyer route and transfer to a mid-major.