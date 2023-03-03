How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State on Senior Day - TV, Quick Facts and Prediction

Michigan State is hosting a struggling Ohio State on Senior Day.

Three Spartans will formally “walk” on senior day, kissing the logo and hopefully walking off the court in victory.

The odd thing is, five players might actually qualify to walk, but essentially all of them could be back next year. Joey Hauser walked last year and could apply for a medical extra year. Steven Izzo has announced he has already decided to come back next year so will not be “walking.”

Malik Hall and Tyson Walker are both opting to kiss the logo, but both could be back next year. Jason Whitens is also walking, and he is the only player that may formally be out of eligibility.

Beyond the Senior Day elements of this game, the opponent, Ohio State, has finally figured out how to win a game after a historic stretch of losses.

With seeding implications at play this weekend for the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA tournament, the outcome will be important for the Spartans.

Game Time: Saturday, March 3rd at 12noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN

Some basics to sound like a pro:

Michigan State:

Michigan State’s up and down season has become a full on roller coaster of emotion. In the positives, Michigan State has gone from a team that consistently scored 65 points in Big Ten Play to a team that has scored 80, 101 (in regulation), and 80 over the last three games.

This scoring output led to wins against Indiana, a heart breaking and still seemingly inconceivable overtime loss to Iowa, and a big win at Nebraska that required MSU to score 54 points in the second half to overcome a large first half deficit.

If the Spartans can keep their offensive fire power and suddenly speedy pace while balancing it with strong defense, this could be a whole new team. They have done it in stretches, the question is can they make it permanent for this game, and the post season.

Ohio State:

Ohio State had an epically bad Big Ten season. At one point they lost 14 out of 15 games. Including scoring a paltry 41 points in a loss to Michigan State. Yet something has changed in the last week.

Ohio State beat Illinois 72-60 and Maryland 73-62. The two wins seemed improbable after everyone had declared the Buckeye squad dead for the season.

Ohio State has rediscovered the win column starting four underclassmen and getting some timely contributions by their more veteran players. The Ohio State point guard scored 20-points against Illinois.

On Ohio State’s senior night against Maryland six players finished in double figures for the first time since 2020.This included all three seniors. The Buckeyes were significantly helped at the free throw line, going a perfect 20 for 20.

It’s hard to tell if this is a two game mirage or some last minute gumption to try to save the memory of a forgettable season and give hope for the future.

Predictions:

BBD: 80-68 MSU Win

O: MSU win and Steven Izzo gets his first point (though this may change with him coming back..)

What are your predictions for the game? Let everyone know in the comments below.