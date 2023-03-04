GAME THREAD: Michigan State vs Ohio State on Senior Day - Men’s Basketball

It’s Senior Day for Michigan State and the Ohio State Buckeyes are in town.

The Buckeyes have won 2 in a row after dropping 14 of 15 games in Big Ten Play. It’s unclear which Ohio State team will show up in Breslin.

Either way, if Michigan State can keep their offense rolling, it should be a fun game.

Also at play will be Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and Jason Whitens formally observing their senior day. Hall and Tyson could easily be back next year. Steven Izzo has already delayed his senior day, as he is returning for a fifth year based on the COVID season exception. Joey Hauser formally “walked” last year and is declining to do it a second time - and even he could be back next year.

Game Time: Saturday, March 3rd at 12 Noon (US East Coast Time)

Watch the game: ESPN

