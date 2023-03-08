The Only Colors Picks the Big Ten Tournament Winners

The Big Ten Tournament is about to get underway! It’s time for the one-and-done portion of the season to get rolling, and all the March chaos and magic!

The Big Ten Tournament’s five day marathon to its championship starts Wednesday March 8th at 6:30pm US East Coast Time and finishes Sunday, March 12th at 3:30pm US East Coast Time.

In between 12 games will see the Big Ten’s best (and worst) battle it out for the tournament championship - and everyone making their closing case to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

RELATED

Read the Full Tournament Preview HERE.

Follow all the action live here on the TOURNAMENT THREAD. (Note: Michigan State games will have specific game threads available)

Below are the game by game picks for some of The Only Colors Basketball writing team.

In the comments pick your winners, and tell us where we went wrong.

Writer’s PREDICTIONS: O

Overall Champion: Purdue

Bracket - Game by Game Predictions:

WEDNESDAY:

Game 1: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: OSU

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Nebraska

THURSDAY:

Game 3: Rutgers vs. Michigan: don’t have it in my heart to answer

Game 4: (Ohio State/Wisconsin) vs. Iowa: Ohio State

Game 5: Penn State vs. Illinois: Illinois

(Minnesota/Nebraska) vs. Maryland: Maryland

FRIDAY:

Game 6: (Rutgers/Michigan) vs. Purdue: Purdue

Game 7: (Ohio State/Wisconsin/Iowa) vs. Michigan State: Michigan State

Game 8: (Penn State/Illinois) vs. Northwestern: Northwestern

Game 9: (Minnesota/Nebraska/Maryland) vs Indiana: Indiana

SATURDAY:

Game 10: Purdue vs. Michigan State: Purdue

Game 11: Northwestern vs. Indiana: Indiana

SUNDAY: The Championship: Indiana vs. Purdue

CHAMPION: Purdue

Tournament MVP: Fletcher Loyer (just for the sake of not saying Zach Edey)

Random Prediction for the Conference Tournament: We will see at least two games decided by buzzer beaters in this tournament.

Writer’s PREDICTIONS: BBD

Overall Champion: Indiana

Bracket - Game by Game Predictions:

WEDNESDAY:

Game 1: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Ohio State

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Nebraska

THURSDAY:

Game 3: Rutgers vs. Michigan: Michigan

Game 4: (Ohio State/Wisconsin) vs. Iowa: Ohio State

Game 5: Penn State vs. Illinois: Illinois

(Minnesota/Nebraska) vs. Maryland: Nebraska

FRIDAY:

Game 6: (Rutgers/Michigan) vs. Purdue: Michigan

Game 7: (Ohio State/Wisconsin/Iowa) vs. Michigan State: Michigan State

Game 8: (Penn State/Illinois) vs. Northwestern: Illinois

Game 9: (Minnesota/Nebraska/Maryland) vs Indiana: Indiana

SATURDAY:

Game 10: Michigan vs. Michigan State: Michigan State

Game 11: Illinois vs. Indiana: Indiana

SUNDAY: The Championship: Michigan State vs. Indiana

CHAMPION: Indiana

Tournament MVP: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Random Prediction for the Conference Tournament: Three of the games will go to overtime.

RELATED

Read the Full Tournament Preview HERE.

Follow all the action live here on the TOURNAMENT THREAD. (Note: Michigan State games will have specific game threads available)

Who do you think will win the tournament?