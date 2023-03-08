The Only Colors Picks the Big Ten Tournament Winners

The Big Ten Tournament is about to get underway! It’s time for the one-and-done portion of the season to get rolling, and all the March chaos and magic!
The Big Ten Tournament’s five day marathon to its championship starts Wednesday March 8th at 6:30pm US East Coast Time and finishes Sunday, March 12th at 3:30pm US East Coast Time.
In between 12 games will see the Big Ten’s best (and worst) battle it out for the tournament championship - and everyone making their closing case to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
RELATED
- Read the Full Tournament Preview HERE.
- Follow all the action live here on the TOURNAMENT THREAD. (Note: Michigan State games will have specific game threads available)
Below are the game by game picks for some of The Only Colors Basketball writing team.
In the comments pick your winners, and tell us where we went wrong.
Writer’s PREDICTIONS: O
Overall Champion: Purdue
Bracket - Game by Game Predictions:
WEDNESDAY:
Game 1: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: OSU
Game 2: Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Nebraska
THURSDAY:
Game 3: Rutgers vs. Michigan: don’t have it in my heart to answer
Game 4: (Ohio State/Wisconsin) vs. Iowa: Ohio State
Game 5: Penn State vs. Illinois: Illinois
(Minnesota/Nebraska) vs. Maryland: Maryland
FRIDAY:
Game 6: (Rutgers/Michigan) vs. Purdue: Purdue
Game 7: (Ohio State/Wisconsin/Iowa) vs. Michigan State: Michigan State
Game 8: (Penn State/Illinois) vs. Northwestern: Northwestern
Game 9: (Minnesota/Nebraska/Maryland) vs Indiana: Indiana
SATURDAY:
Game 10: Purdue vs. Michigan State: Purdue
Game 11: Northwestern vs. Indiana: Indiana
SUNDAY: The Championship: Indiana vs. Purdue
CHAMPION: Purdue
Tournament MVP: Fletcher Loyer (just for the sake of not saying Zach Edey)
Random Prediction for the Conference Tournament: We will see at least two games decided by buzzer beaters in this tournament.
Writer’s PREDICTIONS: BBD
Overall Champion: Indiana
Bracket - Game by Game Predictions:
WEDNESDAY:
Game 1: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Ohio State
Game 2: Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Nebraska
THURSDAY:
Game 3: Rutgers vs. Michigan: Michigan
Game 4: (Ohio State/Wisconsin) vs. Iowa: Ohio State
Game 5: Penn State vs. Illinois: Illinois
(Minnesota/Nebraska) vs. Maryland: Nebraska
FRIDAY:
Game 6: (Rutgers/Michigan) vs. Purdue: Michigan
Game 7: (Ohio State/Wisconsin/Iowa) vs. Michigan State: Michigan State
Game 8: (Penn State/Illinois) vs. Northwestern: Illinois
Game 9: (Minnesota/Nebraska/Maryland) vs Indiana: Indiana
SATURDAY:
Game 10: Michigan vs. Michigan State: Michigan State
Game 11: Illinois vs. Indiana: Indiana
SUNDAY: The Championship: Michigan State vs. Indiana
CHAMPION: Indiana
Tournament MVP: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Random Prediction for the Conference Tournament: Three of the games will go to overtime.
RELATED
- Read the Full Tournament Preview HERE.
- Follow all the action live here on the TOURNAMENT THREAD. (Note: Michigan State games will have specific game threads available)
Loading comments...