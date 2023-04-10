Tyson Walker Returning to MSU for 2023-2024

One of the major sources of suspense for MSU basketball’s offseason appears to be resolved, as Tyson Walker has announced via Instagram that he’ll be returning to Michigan State for his final season of eligibility.

Walker was one of the key pieces of MSU’s Sweet Sixteen run, and his veteran presence will add a fascinating wrinkle to the roster, which adds several highly touted recruits. How the team comes together will be a story to follow, but today there is one fewer unknown with the future of this program.