Offseason News: Logan Bennett, 3* OL, Commits To MSU

In the immediate aftermath of MSU’s “Spring Game”, an event that is getting less-than-stellar reviews thanks to Coach Tucker’s redesign of the annual end-of-school-year practice, The Spartan football program did pick up a commitment from out of state for the 2024 class. Logan Bennett, who hails from Baltimore, is a three-star recruit who plays on the inside of the offensive line. He is reported as being 6’5” tall and 300 pounds. He is the second offensive lineman in the 2024 class, joining fellow three-star Andrew Dennis. Those two will be joining a pair of four-stars cornerbacks, Jamari Howard and Jaylen Thompson, bringing the class up to four at this point.

MSU has some catching up to do with this class. For comparison, Penn State is currently sitting at 8 recruits for 2024, and Ohio State and um are both at 10. Hopefully we get some more commitments as we get deeper into the offseason.

Speaking of the offseason, as we are officially in the slowest months of news for the revenue sports, I will add a few notes from around the country, simply for the sake of filling this article a bit more. And right now, the biggest pieces of news are about players from both football and basketball opting into the transfer portal.

-One of the villains of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud, is in the portal and is assembling a list of suitors, though mostly from programs smaller than KSU.

-Courtland Ford, an OT from USC with starting experience, has entered the portal.

-Nikko Reed, starting CB from Colorado, is in the portal.

-Tar’varish Dawson, WR from Auburn who was a 4-star recruit, is in the portal.

-Texas has a few former highly-rated recruits go to the portal: WRs Jaden Alexis and Brenen Thompson as well as LB Derrick Brown.

-Bear Alexander, DT for Georgia has gone to the portal. In his only year there, he did see the field a good deal and even recorded a pair of sacks. Bit of a surprise as he was probably in line to see an increase in his usage next year.

-Caleb Etienne, OT for Oklahoma State, is in the portal. He was the starter at LT last year.