Hamp Fay Enters Transfer Portal

With spring practice coming to an end after Saturday’s kickoff event, the transfer portal opened for business on Monday. Today, former QB Hamp Fay was the first Spartan to enter.

More than 110 FBS football players jumped in the portal on the first weekday the portal was open on Monday. Today's portal begins with Michigan State quarterback Hampton Fay entering. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 18, 2023

Fay was the first quarterback prospect signed by Mel Tucker’s staff, but never got traction at the position. He has spent time at safety, then moved to tight end, where he practiced this spring.