Hamp Fay Enters Transfer Portal

The former QB is the first player to hit the portal after spring practice

By AndyWelch
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

With spring practice coming to an end after Saturday’s kickoff event, the transfer portal opened for business on Monday. Today, former QB Hamp Fay was the first Spartan to enter.

Fay was the first quarterback prospect signed by Mel Tucker’s staff, but never got traction at the position. He has spent time at safety, then moved to tight end, where he practiced this spring.

