Jaden Akins (Tentatively) Declares for NBA Draft

Jaden Akins, the sophomore guard from Farmington, announced on his Instagram that he is declaring for this year’s NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility.

Akins is coming off of a breakout season where, even after missing much of the offseason with a foot injury, eased into the lineup and made his presence known.

Akins will get feedback from NBA teams on his pro readiness, while having the option to return to the college ranks if he so chooses. He will have until June 1 to make that final decision.