Schedule News: MSU Football Opener Moved to Friday Night

Good news - we have one fewer day than scheduled before seeing the 2023 Spartans take the field.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



This year's @MSU_Football and @CMU_Football game has been moved to Friday, Sept. 1st, 2023.



Game time and TV are TBA.#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/3RetAnomOQ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 24, 2023

As has been the case since 2011 with just a couple of exceptions, Michigan State will be opening the season at home on the Friday night of Labor Day weekend. The Chippewas will make the trip down 127 a day earlier than had been planned.

No kickoff time or TV network was announced, but it’s never too early to start marking your calendar for college football, and figuring out how to get to campus in time for the sure-to-be-abbreviated tailgating schedule.