Schedule News: MSU Football Opener Moved to Friday Night

MSU-CMU will keep with recent tradition, opening the season on Friday, September 1st

By AndyWelch
Wisconsin v Michigan State Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Good news - we have one fewer day than scheduled before seeing the 2023 Spartans take the field.

As has been the case since 2011 with just a couple of exceptions, Michigan State will be opening the season at home on the Friday night of Labor Day weekend. The Chippewas will make the trip down 127 a day earlier than had been planned.

No kickoff time or TV network was announced, but it’s never too early to start marking your calendar for college football, and figuring out how to get to campus in time for the sure-to-be-abbreviated tailgating schedule.

