Roster News: Payton Thorne Enters the Portal

Just a couple weeks after the conclusion of Michigan State’s spring practices, the starting quarterback for the last two seasons has entered the transfer portal.

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned.



Two-year starter who has thrown for almost 6,500 yards and 49 TDs in his career. — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 30, 2023

Several outlets are reporting that Payton Thorne is seeking a new home for the rest of his collegiate eligibility, entering the portal on the final day for players to enter in the spring window. Thorne led the Spartans to a Peach Bowl win in his first year as a starter, before stumbling through his injury-riddled 2022 campaign. It’s not clear where he will end up, but this certainly adds intrigue to an already fascinating battle for the starting quarterback position before MSU opens the season with Central Michigan on September 1st.