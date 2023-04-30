 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keon Coleman Latest Spartan to Enter Transfer Portal

The wide receiver was looking to take over the top spot on the roster - now he’s looking for a new home

By AndyWelch
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The hits keep coming for Michigan State football, as Mel Tucker’s program appears to be losing another major offensive piece.

Many outlets have confirmed that Coleman is in the NCAA’s transfer portal as of Sunday afternoon. With Jayden Reed joining the Green Bay Packers in this week’s NFL draft, Coleman had an opportunity to be the undisputed #1 receiver on the roster. Now it appears that he will finish his college career elsewhere. An electric athlete, Coleman has spent time on Tom Izzo’s basketball roster in addition to his football reps. It is not clear at this point where the Louisiana native intends to transfer.

No matter the destination, this has not been a good day for MSU football.

